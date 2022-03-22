Astrologer Nina Khan Reveals What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your "Messaging Personality"

When it comes to replying to messages, Aries might have the fastest fingers around. These bold fire signs know that if they don’t respond to something immediately, they might never respond at all, so you can expect speedy back-and-forth convos.

Plus, they rarely spend more than a split second deliberating over what to say, as Aries are known for being bold and impulsive. Whether you’re communicating with them in person or virtually, you can count on Aries to speak their minds.

Pro-Tip: For those impulsive messages that maybe weren’t such a great idea after the fact, tap into the "unsend" feature on Messenger, which allows you to remove a message whether it’s in a one-on-one chat or for a group!