A Photo of a Girl Yelling at a Boy Has Spawned Some Incredible Memes
One of the funniest memes in circulation on social media right now includes a boy and a girl. As simple as it might sound, it’s the basis of tons of hilarious posts that have been created by people trying to demystify whatever conversation could’ve been taking place in the image. In the photo, it appears that a boy and girl are attending a concert or festival.
She’s got her arm looped over his shoulder while she points off in another direction. In the picture, she’s yelling something directly into his ear while he looks visibly bored … or maybe even a little annoyed.
Turns out they're a couple who happened to be in the background of someone's night-club photo in Argentina in 2019, and they're no longer together anymore. The young woman's name is Denise Sanchez, and she told Know Your Meme that she wasn't really yelling so much as just singing to boyfriend, but she seems to have a great sense of humor about the resulting memes.
Per the outlet, the meme started in Spanish-speaking circles in 2019 and has recently seen a resurgence beyond that. Also known as the "Girl Bro Explaining" meme, these are some of the funniest ones that have been rounded up so far...
Astrology warning?
Although plenty of men appreciate detailed information about astrology, it’s often thought of as a topic women tend to talk about more frequently. One person on Twitter made light of that notion by assuming the girl in the picture was sharing details about why certain star signs aren’t compatible with other star signs in the zodiac realm.
@BaldPrivilege reposted a pic of the girl talking about how a romantic relationship between a Gemini and a Scorpio would never work out.
Skincare advice?
One person used the picture to tweet what they believe the girl is telling the boy in the middle of a festival crowd. From their perspective, she's giving him a step-by-step guide on how to achieve top-tier skin care.
@Schizo_Freq says she’s mentioning using retinol, applying lotion, handling sun sensitivity, and more. If the girl is really trying to give skincare advice, being smack dab in the middle of a party scene probably isn’t the best place to do it!
Avril Lavigne conspiracy?
For several years now, people have been talking about a conspiracy surrounding Avril Lavigne. Some folks wholeheartedly believe that she passed away and left a clone or model replica to live in her place.
@WWWYFest says the girl in the meme is breaking down the innermost important details of the Avril conspiracy to the bored young man.
The Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun drama?
Those who consider themselves to be true fans of Taylor Swift's already know about the drama she faced with Scooter Braun. @Holy_Schnitt posted a tweet using the viral image to poke fun at the way Swifties passionately describe the Scooter debacle to others.
In the tweet, they have the girl describing the details of what happened between Taylor and Scooter including how he sold Taylor’s masters without providing her with a chance to purchase them from him first.
The plot of 'Sex and the City'?
There are so many relationship highs and lows included in a show like Sex and the City. That’s what makes the meme of the girl yelling in the boy's ear so perfect. TV lovers who enjoy watching Sex and the City know the plot well –– including everything that happens between Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big.
@RaxKingIsDead jokingly believes that the girl yelling at the bored fellow in the crowd is explaining the relationship dynamics that take place throughout multiple seasons of the beloved show.