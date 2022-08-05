There Can Be 100 Jokers in a Room... Here Are the Best 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Twitter Memes to Lift Your Spirits

One of the most polarizing, controversial films of the last decade came to us during a time of sociopolitical relevancy — that movie being Todd Phillips' Joker. The film follows Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, a starving comedian and clown who slowly descends into madness as a result of his own failures, past trauma, and how poorly society treats him. The King of the Incels becomes the villain we know all too well: the Joker.