People Are Describing Themselves Through "Little Miss" And "Mr. Men" Memes
As one could expect, the internet is hyper-fixated on yet another meme format.
So we say goodbye to the "We need an American Girl Doll" and the "We will adopt your baby" memes because it's time to welcome a brand-new format inspired by the 1990s children's cartoon Mr. Men and Little Miss.
The recent meme trend consists of editing and recaptioning the covers of the Mr. Men and Little Miss books to create more relatable content. It also allows viewers to label themselves based on their personalities.
Check out some of our favorites below!
We can't help it — it's in our blood!
If we see so much as one minor grammatical error, we will waste no time correcting the issue.
It's a mandatory requirement.
There's truly nothing better than putting your phone down for the night, getting comfy in your bed, and ignoring your real-life problems in favor of building one of the most creative fake scenarios in order to fall asleep — it's the best!
Homelander knows a thing or two about this ...
Let's face it: Mr. Mommy Issues is just another name for Homelander. We won't get into too much, but just know that the homicidal Supe has an uncanny obsession with milk, specifically breast milk.
The maneuvers give us way too much anxiety.
As 19-year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo sings in her song "Brutal," we also can't parallel park. Nevertheless, we managed to complete the maneuvers successfully for our driving test!
We are doomed once the sun sets before 5:30 p.m. EST.
Ah, nothing like a new season to bring about feelings of sadness and a total lack of energy! Now, if you ever find yourself feeling this way, click here to find ways to combat and overcome your seasonal depression.
Nothing like logging a new film while the credits roll.
It's mandatory that all cinephiles have Letterboxd.
We have an account, and anytime we watch a new film, our diary entry is up before the end credits even finish rolling.
When in doubt, order chicken tenders and fries.
We used to be extremely picky eaters, and anytime we were forced to eat something other than pizza or the "picky eater" special (chicken tenders and fries), it truly felt like the end of the world.
Us in our twenties with 89 year old back pains.
Once you reach your twenties, your body gives out on you and offers up some of the most excruciating back pain.
For us, we're 23 living in an 89-year-old body.
Sorry, but "Short King Spring" is over.
Short kings are all the rage these days. From Tom Holland to Bruno Mars and Danny DeVito, there are plenty of celeb shorties who have changed the way people look at short men. With that said, let's all give short kings a fair chance!
"Think retail therapy my new addiction."
As our beloved Ariana Grande sings in her global smash hit "7 rings," we also think reality therapy is our new addiction. If you've never tried it, please do. Buying something to cheer yourself up can be great (but be smart with your money!).
Protect your eyes at all costs!
We've been using blue light glasses since March 2020 — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and working from home — and our eyes have never felt better! So yes, we 100 percent relate to this "Little Miss" meme.
This is when we turn and walk the other way.
We all know someone who is exactly like this. Though some might adore this kind of enthusiastic behavior, we despise it. So, don't even think of approaching us like this because we have no problem turning around and walking the other way.