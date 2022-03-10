These Are the Perfect Background Shows to Watch While Working From Home

These Are the Perfect Background Shows to Watch While Working From HomeBy Allison DeGrushe
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck our world two years ago, millions worldwide were forced to work from home.
At first, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. Rather than waking up at the crack of dawn to commute to the office in dress pants and a button-down, people were rising 10 minutes before work and opting for a more comfortable dress code consisting of pajamas and sweatpants.
Despite the perks, it's still a workday — you have to answer emails, participate in meetings, and complete various tasks. Sure, this can become overwhelming at times, but that's what TV is for. Everyone needs a show that can fade into the background and motivate you to get through the workday.
If you're struggling to decide on what to watch, have no fear — we came up with 10 of our favorite shows to watch while working from home. Check them out below, and let us know what you think!
'Friends'
'Nailed It!'
The reality competition series doesn't require too much concentration, but it sure is one entertaining show to watch. While the effort is there, it's tough to declare anyone a winner on Nailed It! when each attempt to replicate an intricate cake is awful.
Where you can watch: Netflix
'Scrubs'
'Billy on the Street'
We don't know about you, but we fly through episodes of Billy on the Street. The game show is hilarious, and we think it's one of the best to watch if you're hoping to unwind and relax after a long day. Plus, who doesn't want to hear Billy Eichner scream at random people on the street?
Where to watch: HBO Max and Prime Video
'Arrested Development'
With episodes coming in at about 20 minutes long, Arrested Development is the perfect show — not only does it have comedic timing on point, but it's not taxing at all. So, while you work, we highly suggest immersing yourself in the world of the Bluth clan and laughing at their cringe-worthy antics.
Where to watch: Netflix
Any 'Real Housewives' franchise
Additionally, many find that binging any of the Real Housewives franchises makes for a perfect time working from home. On Reddit, one user claims that "nothing breaks up the afternoon like a bunch of women bickering!" Wow, that's so true.
Where to watch: Hulu
'Seinfeld'
Seeing as Seinfeld is a show about nothing, there's rarely an episode with a distinct plot, let alone an overall story arc. However, that doesn't keep us from watching the show because it's one of the best sitcoms of all time.
Where to watch: Netflix
'Schitt's Creek'
We really miss Schitt's Creek, so much so that we can't stop binging it for the umpteenth time. There's something about it that is just so perfect, which is why we recommend watching it while you work from home — it'll put you in the best mood ever!
Where to watch: Netflix
Gordon Ramsay's 'MasterChef' and 'Hell's Kitchen'
Any reality series is the perfect remedy to surviving working from home, but there's truly nothing like Gordon Ramsay's extensive catalog of cooking shows. But, when it comes to MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen, the competitive nature and constant shouting from everyone is sure to make time pass quicker than ever.
Where to watch: Hulu
'Frasier'
Many of us have seen Frasier over a thousand times. As a result, it doesn't require much attention, but it will comfort us throughout the day and deliver the necessary background noise to survive the workday.
Where to watch: Hulu and Peacock