5 TikTok Tips for Your Spring Wardrobe That Will Elevate Your Style

5 TikTok Tips for Your Spring Wardrobe That Will Elevate Your StyleBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 19 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
The spring season is almost in full swing! And while many of us have been cooped up indoors due to the chilly weather, it feels good knowing that warm temps are on the horizon. After all, you’ll be able to swap out your wardrobe for some stylish spring fashions that will make a bold statement.
That said, since spring is set to begin on March 20, 2021, it’s not a bad idea to take stock of your wardrobe. And thanks to spring wardrobe tips via TikTok, you’ll be able to get your closet in order. With that in mind, here are five spring wardrobe tips that should be on your radar.
1. TikToker Keri Faye swears by layering a T-shirt dress with a blazer for spring.
Since spring brings in warmer temperatures, most people are ready to show some skin. However, since the season can bring about windy weather, it’s always a smart idea to add an extra layer into the mix.
And TikToker Keri Faye approves. In her video, she explains that T-shirt dresses are a must for the season. And she tops off her look with a chic blazer, stockings, a purse, and booties. It’s super-stylish and weather appropriate. Plus, it’s a look that suits all shapes and sizes.
The rest of her page is filled with TikToks of fashion advice based on the season and special events. So, if you need date night fashion advice or hair tips, Keri is your girl.
2. TrendyCurvy is a fan of dressing up loungewear with trendy pieces.
There's nothing better than rocking a fashionable look that speaks to your level of comfort. And since sweatpants have become a main fixture in many of our wardrobes, TrendyCurvy is giving us tips on how to dress them up a bit.
In her TikTok, she pairs grey sweats with a tank top, jean jacket, pumps, and a matching baseball cap. This allows you to rock a comfy look with the right touch of femininity. Not to mention, it's super easy to pull this look together.
3. Karina Marriott recommends filling your wardrobe with colorful power suits this spring.
In case you didn't know, bright and pastel colors go hand in hand with the spring season. And one of the best ways to add those hues to your wardrobe is with a power suit. Power suits are not only a great staple for your work wardrobe, but it also comes in handy to add some menswear flair to your look.
In her TikTok, Karina shows off how power suits can revamp your wardrobe. She flaunts three different two-piece suits: pink, orange, and yellow picks that can easily complement anyone's style.
As for the rest of her content, followers can look forward to Karina showing tips on how she puts together winter looks, along with tips on how to elevate loungewear.
4. Lindsay Albanese tells followers to cut blazers in order to achieve a comfortable wear.
There's no denying that blazers are a style staple. They're perfect for layering, keeping you warm, and great for adding extra polish and structure to your look. And while most people likely have at least one blazer in their wardrobe, many people may not know how to wear it the right way.
And this is where TikToker Lindsay comes in. The style aficionado is setting the record straight on how to wear a blazer. In her video, she explains that you should always cut the sewn pockets and cut the thread in the back. This will allow your outfit to have a more crisp ad polished look.
5. Spring trend alert: Lindy Goodson loves to add a patterned scarf into the mix.
Every spring wardrobe should be filled with accessories. From watches and brooches to purses, the right accessory can help you add a touch of individuality to your look. And Lindy is particularly fond of scarves.
In her TikTok, Lindy ties on a silk neck scarf and creates a small knot with the small tails tucked out. It's paired with pink leather pants, a white linen shirt, jewelry, and black Converse sneakers. The result is a sporty, yet funky look with the right touch of glam.
And if you're a fan of colorful ensembles, Lindy's TikTok page will be a real treat. She has countless videos of her styling different outfits ranging from workout pieces and Valentine's Day outfit ideas to the unboxing of trendy fashion pieces.