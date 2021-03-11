The "Anxiety Ring" on TikTok Is the Latest Item to Go Viral

No longer is TikTok the social media platform to just simply watch lip-sync videos, viral dances, and obsess over influencers competing in challenges. Now, users are logging on to TikTok to watch and learn about food hacks, beauty tips and tricks, and even trendy new items.

The most recent viral trend that has been stirring up interest on the social media app is a piece of jewelry. Keep reading to find out more about the anxiety ring that TikTok users can't stop talking about.

Here's what to know about the anxiety ring that people are obsessing about on TikTok.

Another day, another viral TikTok trend. While Amazon leggings, Maybelline mascara, and more items have become fan favorites due to their popularity on TikTok, a ring has now enamored people all over, dubbed the "anxiety ring." So, what is it?

People all over the world suffer with anxiety and this trendy ring is supposed to help one cope with their level of stress or anxiety. The simple piece of jewelry is also known as a spinner ring, which can have one or three small balls that are able to spin around the band. The ring is a simple tool that is supposed to help take one's mind off of their anxiety and reduce stress.

If you're interested in getting your fingers on this fashion trend, the best place to purchase one is on Etsy. You can pick from a wide range of colors and designs, or if you're feeling super inspired, you can even create your own ring. The anxiety ring is not the first fashion item that fans raved about on TikTok.