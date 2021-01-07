Sorry, But the Amazon Kindle Challenge Is on an Invite-Only Basis

One thing is certain: There are few times when bookworms get tangible rewards for flipping through pages on a regular basis, but Amazon wants to change that.

Voracious readers often are faced with a lot of challenges in order to keep up with their hobby — whether it's the debate between an e-reader or a physical book , or whether to get books from the library or support your favorite authors by purchasing.

What is the Amazon Kindle Challenge? If you read your books on one of the company's e-readers, then you might want to keep reading to find out if you've qualified to participate. Plus, find out what exactly these qualified readers are set to receive for continuing to go through books.

What is the Amazon Kindle Challenge?

To commemorate the start of 2021, Amazon Kindle launched a program that rewards users for simply being consistent with their reading. The challenge is taking advantage of those whose New Year's resolutions include a re-dedication to daily reading. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, eligible Kindle owners can unlock diamond badges based on the amount of reading that they do and how much they engage with their apps.

There are Bronze, Silver, and Gold Reader badges. Those who read seven days in the month will receive the Bronze Badge, while Silver is worth 15 days. Gold is limited to those who are able to read for 30 days out of the month. Other incentives include the "Goal Setter," which is achieved simply when the user sets a reading objective. The "I'm a Fan" target is completed when the user follows an author on the app.

Another badge is "Book-in-Hand," and participants can get it by buying a Kindle ebook. The "Start a Series" reward is earned when the reader begins a book that is part of a set, while "Quitters Day" encourages people to continue reading on Jan. 19, which is when most people decide to stop their New Year's resolutions.

