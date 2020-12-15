‘The Wilds’ Producers Discuss That Season 1 Cliffhanger and Plans for Season 2

Will The Wilds have a Season 2? Amazon hasn’t yet renewed the YA adventure drama, but showrunner Amy B. Harris says she and the show’s other writers have a “very strong blueprint” for a possible second season.

As Amy recently explained, the plan for Season 2 builds on the plot twist about the reason those eight teenage girls got stranded on the island in the first place. (Spoilers for the Season 1 finale ahead!)

“But the beauty of a television series, I think, is that you bring in a writing staff and lots of different points of view come in and things change, new ideas pop up. … Just for example, the big twist at the end didn’t come to us until halfway through the season.”

Amy also gave props to Sarah Streicher, the show’s creator. “What Sarah had done that I really loved when I came onto the show, is she had a lot of very strong ideas about where the show was going to go next,” Amy explained.

“For me, I’m nervous no matter what, because I’m always assuming the worst is going to happen because that’s my personality,” she said. “So, obviously, we’re very proud of the show, and I think we gave the audience a really exciting cliffhanger and hopefully really authentic, exciting characters that you’d want to invest in. So, we’re hopeful for a second season, but obviously, that’s for the streaming gods to tell us.”

Variety notes that Amazon hasn’t officially picked up The Wilds for a second season, and Amy told Collider that the team is hoping the show will come back.

Discussions about Season 2 inspired Season 1’s cliffhanger.

Amy told Variety that The Wilds’ writers room has a “very strong blueprint” for a prospective Season 2 — but added that they’re “wildly open to new things.” After all, the writing team changed their game plan halfway through Season 1, when Amazon asked what the hook for the second season would be. And that’s when the writers came up with the idea for the Season 1 cliffhanger.

As viewers found out in the first-season finale, “Day Twenty-Three,” Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) not only brought the teen girls to the island for a social experiment about a patriarchy-free society, but she’s simultaneously running a similar experiment with teen boys. “In her mind, she is saying, ‘I am an honest broker and see, I’m not just proving my point by skewing it this way; I’m doing what good researchers do and I’m creating a control group as well,'” Amy told Variety.