Source: HBO

Tips for Working From Home Through the Coronavirus Outbreak

With concerns about the coronavirus spreading, some offices are starting to have their employees work from home. For many, this will be the first time they are confined to their living spaces to get work done. If you've ever worked from home, you know that it is a completely different experience from going into an office every day.