25 Hilarious Memes That Prove Drake Really Is That "Type of Guy"
Drake fans love to poke fun at the Canadian rapper's sensitive side, so here are 25 of the funniest "Drake is the type of guy" memes.
Since breaking through the music industry, Drake has become one of the most beloved artists in the world. The best-selling rapper has been dropping hit after hit for years, smashing records and racking in various awards, including five Grammy Awards and a whopping 34 Billboard Music Awards.
Although he's known for his best known for his music, Drake has also become the star of some of the best memes on social media. They often poke fun at the Canadian's personality. With that said, keep scrolling because we rounded up 25 of the most hilarious "Drake is the type of guy" memes — and we bet they'll make you laugh!
This just makes sense.
We don't know why, but Drake calling out for someone in a haunted house just seems so accurate.
Quick, take cover!
Drake is definitely the type of guy to tickle you too hard.
It's giving Homer Simpson.
Celebrities, they're just like us — they can't pass up a good ol' fashioned sweet treat!
Why so serious?
Here's to hoping Drake includes this cheesy line in a diss track one day!
This is so Hannah Montana-coded.
There's no doubt in our minds that Drake goes the extra mile to be overdramatic, like Miley Cyrus was in this Hannah Montana scene that's since gone viral on social media.
Video games are pure evil.
He's just too good of a person, so much so that he probably stops at red lights in Grand Theft Auto.
He'll definitely yell "Geronimo!" before doing a cannonball.
Drake is also the type of guy to hold his nose before going underwater.
Ugh — he's such a silly little guy.
We can all laugh, but Drake is the only one who's getting his full eight hours of beauty sleep.
Drake in his movie star era?!
Every word that comes out of Drake's mouth sounds like it came straight out of a movie.
His little baby grew up!
If this is how Drake reacts to his Pokémon evolving, we can't imagine how he is with his ever-growing son, Adonis.
He's the savior we didn't know we needed.
We can't lie: We've always thought about doing this.
He's finally experiencing his teenage girl phase.
So, what did Drake say while picking off the last petal?! We need to know the truth!
Yet again, everything Drake says derives from a film script.
And then he's the first one to get knocked out by the enemies.
It's nice to know he believes in a little magic.
We haven't made a wish at 11:11 in a long time, but Drake is making us want to do it again!
We love a private king.
If he wants to keep his secrets safe, then so be it.
Drake is such a little prankster!
All he needs to do is throw up finger guns to make it the most cringe thing ever.
A post like this pops up on our feed at least twice a day.
Drake, we get it: You and everyone else on the planet likes this feature.
Drake's inner-child is living his best life.
Honestly, we love this for him.
We've seen the evidence.
As it turns out, Drake actually is the type of guy to put his hand over his mouth while laughing.
We wouldn't doubt it — Drake is pretty thicc!
We pictured this, and now we can't stop laughing.
Major jump scare alert.
And this is the moment we leave Drake in the dust.
He must say this a lot.
Do we think anyone would help him out? Or would they kick Drake to the curb?
Talk about wholesome!
And then everyone would embrace in a group hug as "You've Got a Friend in Me" plays in the background.
Drake continues to prove he's just a silly little guy.
Even though everyone around him is annoyed, Drake continues to shout "cha cha cha" until the end of the song.
Doesn't everyone say this though?
We give Drake a pass on this one because we also say this when we're around other lovable pups!