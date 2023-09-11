25 Hilarious Memes That Prove Drake Really Is That "Type of Guy"

Since breaking through the music industry, Drake has become one of the most beloved artists in the world. The best-selling rapper has been dropping hit after hit for years, smashing records and racking in various awards, including five Grammy Awards and a whopping 34 Billboard Music Awards.

Although he's known for his best known for his music, Drake has also become the star of some of the best memes on social media. They often poke fun at the Canadian's personality. With that said, keep scrolling because we rounded up 25 of the most hilarious "Drake is the type of guy" memes — and we bet they'll make you laugh!

This just makes sense.

Drake the type of guy to say “hello is anyone there?” In a haunted house pic.twitter.com/D9atsTv0a1 — Dylan Reeves Wain (@DylanReevesWain) October 9, 2021

We don't know why, but Drake calling out for someone in a haunted house just seems so accurate.

Quick, take cover!

Drake the type of guy to surprise his homies with a visit from the tickle monster pic.twitter.com/d701wlt4wo — angel-o (@KVAS3K) September 26, 2021

Drake is definitely the type of guy to tickle you too hard.

It's giving Homer Simpson.

Drake the type of guy to wiggle his fingers and say “well don’t mind if I do” when handed a box of donuts pic.twitter.com/UiKmO0zs3W — Dylan Reeves Wain (@DylanReevesWain) July 12, 2022

Celebrities, they're just like us — they can't pass up a good ol' fashioned sweet treat!

Why so serious?

drake the type of guy to say there’s not enough room in this town for the both of us to his enemies — isa (@billiebeloved) September 3, 2023

Here's to hoping Drake includes this cheesy line in a diss track one day!

This is so Hannah Montana-coded.

drake the type of guy to look around, sigh, and say “i’m gonna miss this place” — Brielle Autery (@AuteryBrielle) August 31, 2023

There's no doubt in our minds that Drake goes the extra mile to be overdramatic, like Miley Cyrus was in this Hannah Montana scene that's since gone viral on social media.

Video games are pure evil.

Drake the type of guy to point a gun at a civilian in GTA 5 and then puts down the controller and say “I can’t do this” pic.twitter.com/9pd1N6cU2g — LordMk (@mohsinnnmk) September 27, 2021

He's just too good of a person, so much so that he probably stops at red lights in Grand Theft Auto.

He'll definitely yell "Geronimo!" before doing a cannonball.

Drake the type of guy to scream “kowabunga!” as hes jumping into the pool pic.twitter.com/018yki3PH2 — uhqa (@u_uhqa) June 22, 2022

Drake is also the type of guy to hold his nose before going underwater.

Ugh — he's such a silly little guy.

Drake the type of guy to wear a full pajama set (nightcap included) to sleep while snoring and saying “mimimimimi” — realstiffy (@realstiffyy) September 28, 2021

We can all laugh, but Drake is the only one who's getting his full eight hours of beauty sleep.

Drake in his movie star era?!

Drake the type of guy who uncovers a clue to a mystery and says “Uhh guys… you might want to see this.” — Mrs. Lonely 🏳️‍⚧️ (@claireseeghosts) October 5, 2021

Every word that comes out of Drake's mouth sounds like it came straight out of a movie.

His little baby grew up!

Drake is the type of guy that would cry when his Pokemon evolved and scream "but you promised me you'd never change..." — Common Asian (@CommonAzianGurl) April 28, 2015

If this is how Drake reacts to his Pokémon evolving, we can't imagine how he is with his ever-growing son, Adonis.

He's the savior we didn't know we needed.

Drake the type of guy who walks into a pet store and free all the animals — sal goodman (@sal____1) September 27, 2021

We can't lie: We've always thought about doing this.

He's finally experiencing his teenage girl phase.

Drake the type of guy to pluck flower petals saying "she loves me, she loves me not" — Slippin' Dfuse #jokenation (@dfusedeez) September 26, 2021

So, what did Drake say while picking off the last petal?! We need to know the truth!

Yet again, everything Drake says derives from a film script.

Drake the type of guy in a action movie to say “uh guys, we got company” when the police arrives — looney/nico THE BEST!!! 🪕☀👻💎 (@PanTheChariot) October 7, 2021

And then he's the first one to get knocked out by the enemies.

It's nice to know he believes in a little magic.

drake the type of guy to set an alarm for 11:11 to make his wish — emily 🧸 (@dickndbaIIs) September 20, 2021

We haven't made a wish at 11:11 in a long time, but Drake is making us want to do it again!

We love a private king.

Drake is the type of guy to have a diary with a little lock on it — Lyss (@frogsandsnakes) September 28, 2021

If he wants to keep his secrets safe, then so be it.

Drake is such a little prankster!

drake the type of guy to ask for a high five then say down low n pull it away n say too slow — ✨🏊‍♀️🌃✨ (@1account6lifes) October 2, 2021

All he needs to do is throw up finger guns to make it the most cringe thing ever.

A post like this pops up on our feed at least twice a day.

drake the type of guy to post this picture with the caption "this is honestly the best feature apple has ever added" pic.twitter.com/VhUrNNSDzm — brianna (@briannapon) August 12, 2022

Drake, we get it: You and everyone else on the planet likes this feature.

Drake's inner-child is living his best life.

drake the type of guy to see a train and say “chugga chugga choo choo!” out loud — Dunie (@Dunieye) October 3, 2021

Honestly, we love this for him.

We've seen the evidence.

drake the typa guy to put his hand over his mouth while laughing — amptalks (@amptalkin) September 29, 2021

As it turns out, Drake actually is the type of guy to put his hand over his mouth while laughing.

We wouldn't doubt it — Drake is pretty thicc!

Drake the typa guy to jump while putting on jeans — Malik (@Re_brodie) September 29, 2021

We pictured this, and now we can't stop laughing.

Major jump scare alert.

Drake the type of guy who would go behind you, cover your eyes then say “ guess who” 🙈 — duckys (@dookyclaus) September 30, 2021

And this is the moment we leave Drake in the dust.

He must say this a lot.

drake the type of guy to say “guys i’m TOAST!” when he gets into a sticky situation — anya taylor-jobless (@kacie_xcx) July 7, 2022

Do we think anyone would help him out? Or would they kick Drake to the curb?

Talk about wholesome!

Drake’s the type of guy to be laughing in a circle of friends, suddenly stop, and say “guys… I really needed this” — Warbles (@ketchup_warbles) October 7, 2021

And then everyone would embrace in a group hug as "You've Got a Friend in Me" plays in the background.

Drake continues to prove he's just a silly little guy.

drake the type of guy to say “cha cha cha” while singing happy birthday — remi 🏳️‍⚧️ (@sheilacandoit) September 25, 2021

Even though everyone around him is annoyed, Drake continues to shout "cha cha cha" until the end of the song.

Doesn't everyone say this though?

Drake the type of guy to say “he must smell my dog on me” when he stops to pet someone else’s dog — katie travers 🫡 (@Im_Katiie) October 17, 2021