The Broaddus Family Sold the Watcher House in 2019 — Who Owns the Hellish Property Now?

Things came to a boil when The Watcher started referring to the family members by name, including the Broaddus children (whom The Watcher deemed "young blood"), and vaguely threatening their lives. The nightmarish events deterred the Broadduses from ever moving into the home.

After much torment, the Broaddus family sold the home for nearly roughly $500,000 less than they had purchased it for. And that's with fresh renovations. So, who owns the Watcher House in 2022?