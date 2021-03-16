Infamous 'Amityville Horror' Killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. Has Died in Prison

At the time of DeFeo's 1974 confession of the murders, he claimed he had heard voices telling him his family was plotting against him and that he had to murder his parents and four siblings out of self-defense. His insanity plea wasn't accepted, however, and in 1965, he was found guilty on six counts of murder and sentenced to six separate 25-years-to-life sentences.

Because of DeFeo's claims, however, many have believed that the Amityville house is haunted and that it can control its inhabitants. George and Kathy Lutz and their three children moved into the house after the DeFeo murders but left after living there for under a month, citing paranormal activity. Their story inspired the book The Amityville Horror which, in turn, inspired the movies that followed it.

Although there have been other claims of the supernatural occurring at the Amityville house , there are former residents of the house who claim nothing of the sort happened to them. In that regard, it could be all about the power of perception.

Still, the house, which has been passed off to other owners over the years, remains a sinister piece of history in Amityville and continues to elicit fear in people.