From the Cecil Hotel to The Stanley Hotel, These Are the Most Haunted Hotels in America

Netflix's newest docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel explores the mysterious disappearance of Canadian student Elisa Lam, who went missing the day she was about to check out of the now-iconic hotel.

With its dark past and grim history, the Cecil Hotel was even used as the inspiration for American Horror Story Season 5. But, this Los Angeles-based hotel is not the only fixture that has become well-known for its creepy history. Keep reading to find out about the most haunted hotels in America.