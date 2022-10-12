Is Evan Peters Part of the 'American Horror Story' Season 11 Cast? Here's What We Know
We know everyone has been talking about Evan Peters' downright chilling performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. However, lest we forget, the talented actor has also played a variety of chilling roles across multiple seasons of American Horror Story.
Naturally, everyone wants to know if Evan will pull off another incredible performance on American Horror Story Season 11, which is due to premiere on Oct. 19, 2022.
So, is Evan in American Horror Story Season 11? Here's what we know so far.
Is Evan Peters in Season 11 of 'American Horror Story'?
Sadly — no. As Distractify previously reported, Evan wasn't part of the official cast list for American Horror Story Season 11.
Given what Evan said about his prior roles on American Horror Story during an interview with GQ (via StyleCaster), it makes sense. The actor explained, "I’m goofy, I’m silly, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream. I actually hate it. I think it’s disgusting and really awful, and it’s been a challenge for me. Horror Story sort of demanded that of me."
Keep in mind, Evan was talking about how exhausting it was playing intense roles in the American Horror Story franchise in that GQ interview back in 2018.
Now that has he taken on the role of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, it makes sense that he'd want to take a break, and maybe try lighter fare (someone cast this man in a rom-com!)
Could Evan return to a future season of 'American Horror Story'?
Just because Evan hasn't been confirmed as a cast member for American Horror Story Season 11 doesn't mean we shouldn't rule out the actor for a future season! (Let's be real, American Horror Story isn't ending anytime soon.)
In the interim, don't miss out on the first two episodes of American Horror Story Season 11 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, on FX.
You'll be able to stream the new episodes the day after on Hulu. Meanwhile, we suspect Evan is already prepping his Emmys speech for his haunting performance in Dahmer. Seriously, for the sandwich scene alone. Nightmare fuel.