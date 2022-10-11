Season 11 of 'American Horror Story' Is Ready to Cause Chaos in the Big Apple
After plenty of anticipation, fans will be thrilled to learn that Season 11 of American Horror Story is right around the corner! The upcoming installment is slated for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and we couldn't be more excited to see what legendary filmmaker Ryan Murphy has up his sleeve this time around.
With that said, what is the theme of American Horror Story Season 11? Keep reading to find out. Plus, stick around as we discuss early fan theories and provide details regarding the killer plot of the forthcoming season.
What is the theme of 'American Horror Story' Season 11?
On Sept. 29, the official title was revealed to be American Horror Story: New York City. A few days later, the horror show's official Twitter account shared the teaser trailer; the footage focuses on a dance club and teases that Season 11 will be "a season like no other" since it takes place during "the deadliest year."
Unfortunately, that's really all we know about American Horror Story: New York City, since most details are being kept under wraps. Nevertheless, FX chairman John Landgraf previously stated that Season 11 would not be another Double Feature.
"What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story," he told The Wrap, adding, "It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories."
Ugh — what could it be?! Let's see if any fan theories have cracked the code.
One 'AHS: NYC' theory suggests fans are in for another slasher.
Ahead of the official announcement, many fans theorized that Season 11 would center on sirens, the Greek mythological creatures that lured mariners with their alluring yet delicate singing voices. Obviously, this has been debunked since we all know it'll take place in New York City. So, what can fans expect?
Well, according to the Twitter account @ahszone, Season 11 will take place in present day; however, it will include "heavy flashbacks to the 1970s" and allegedly revolve around "a serial killer targeting New York’s LGBT community."
Most of the 'American Horror Story: NYC' plot details are being kept under wraps.
According to the official synopsis, American Horror Story: NYC sees several "mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline."
Yes, we know this is incredibly vague. However, if the various photos shared to social media are any indication, there's a chance Season 11 will take place in the 1970s or 1980s. Then again, we can never be too sure, because each season of American Horror Story always pans out to be one unexpected surprise.
Although there's bound to be plenty of surprises, one things for certain — plenty of AHS alum will be part of the cast! As of now, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Denis O'Hare are set to return. Meanwhile, new faces in the franchise include Joe Mantello, Patti LuPone, Kal Penn, Charlie Carver, and Sandra Bernhard.
Catch the two-episode premiere of American Horror Story: NYC on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. EST on FX.