During FX's TCA executive session, chairman John Landgraf relayed that American Horror Story Season 11 will be hitting our televisions in the fall of 2022, per Deadline. Though no theme has been announced as of yet (we know how secretive Ryan Murphy can be), Deadline shared that set photos taken in Manhattan’s West Village appear to resemble the '70s and '80s.

Certain sources revealed that the cast boasts some pretty familiar faces, and we're here to break it all down. Here's who's in the main cast of AHS Season 11.