The 'American Horror Story' Season 11 Cast Has Been Revealed — Is Anyone Returning?

Aug. 11 2022, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

After 10 seasons of Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story (which waver in quality), the series is returning for its 11th installment. From Freakshow to Hotel, the adored anthology series has brought the horror, the fashion, the style, and the drama to the small screen since 2011.

During FX's TCA executive session, chairman John Landgraf relayed that American Horror Story Season 11 will be hitting our televisions in the fall of 2022, per Deadline. Though no theme has been announced as of yet (we know how secretive Ryan Murphy can be), Deadline shared that set photos taken in Manhattan’s West Village appear to resemble the '70s and '80s.

Certain sources revealed that the cast boasts some pretty familiar faces, and we're here to break it all down. Here's who's in the main cast of AHS Season 11.

Zachary Quinto

Certified gay icon Zachary Quinto guest-starred as Chad Warwick in Murder House — aka Season 1 — and played the disturbed Dr. Oliver Thredson in Asylum — aka Season 2. You also know the handsome stud from the Star Trek film franchise.

Billie Lourd

Known for her equally ridiculous roles in Scream Queens and Booksmart, Billie Lourd — the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher (Star Wars) and the granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds (Singin' in the Rain) — starred in Seasons 7 through 10 of AHS.

Isaac Powell

You likely know Broadway star Isaac Powell for his role in the play Once on This Island, as well as for his roles in 2021's Dear Evan Hansen, and HBO Max's And Just Like That..., but he also starred in AHS: Double Feature, or Season 10.

Patti LuPone

The three-time Tony winner is a stage legend, and she's also known for appearing in shows like Penny Dreadful, Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, and AHS: Coven, or Season 3.

Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver will also appear in Season 11.

Aside from the returning faces, Sandra Bernhard (Without You I'm Nothing), Joe Mantello (The Boys in the Band), and Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) will also appear in American Horror Story's 11th season. And though they're not AHS alums, all of them are from the Ryan Murphy universe.

While Sandra Bernhard was featured on Pose, Joe Mantello starred in Hollywood and The Normal Heart, and Charlie Carver was featured in Ratched. Clearly, Ryan Murphy has his faves.

Latest American Horror Story News and Updates

