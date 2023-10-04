Home > FYI 11 Quick and Easy Halloween Costumes Anyone Can Throw Together With Normal Clothes Halloween is around the corner, but if you're on a tight budget, here are 11 easy costume that you can throw together using normal clothes. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 4 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that you're never too old to dress up for Halloween. Seriously, it does not matter if you're 8 or 93 years old — everyone deserves to wear a costume during spooky season.

But if you're on a budget and can't afford to go out and buy a costume, don't fret: We've rounded up a list of 11 quick and easy Halloween costumes you can throw together with normal clothes. Check it out below!

Tacky Tourist

Source: Getty Images

We'll start off with the easiest Halloween costume — a Tacky Tourist. This is such a fun costume, and all you need is a Hawaiian shirt, khaki shorts, a fanny pack, a bucket hat, a pair of white crew socks, and sandals. To make it even more touristy, put some sunscreen on your nose!

Superhero

One year, we dressed up as Captain America for Halloween — and we took the easy route. So, if you're looking to do the same, all you'll need is a t-shirt with the superhero's logo, a pair of pants, and sneakers. If you want to add a little flare, try these cape crew socks!

Professional Athlete

Source: Getty Images

First and foremost, you don't need cleats or shoulder pads to be a football player for Halloween. What you do need, however, is an NFL player's jersey (or t-shirt) and a pair of pants. To make it more exciting, you can also add a little bit of eye black or face paint, like these two Cincinnati Bengals fans!

Candy Rappers

Source: Getty Images

One of our personal favorite Halloween costumes is a "Candy Rapper." For this hilarious ensemble, all you'll need is a grey sweatsuit and a lot of candy wrappers.

A Ghost

Source: Getty Images

Although this isn't technically "normal clothing," we wanted to include a ghost in here because it's one of the easiest costumes to assemble for Halloween. We've done it before, and all you need is a white sheet and a pair of scissors to cut out mouth and eye holes. If you want to spruce it up, wear a pair of sunglasses!

J. Robert Oppenheimer

Source: Universal Pictures

Many people dressed up as the theoretical physicist when they went and saw Oppenheimer, and there's no doubt the Manhattan Project director is on his way to becoming a popular Halloween costume. Now, if you want to dress up as J. Robert Oppenheimer, it's pretty simple. All you need is: A grey suit

A sky blue dress shirt

A stout brown tie

A western belt

A grey porkpie hat

A pair of black dress shoes

Barbie (and Ken)

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to the Barbie movie, there are so many gorgeous outfits that fans can recreate for Halloween. You can dress up as Sporty Barbie, Cowgirl Barbie, President Barbie, Weird Barbie, and so much more. As for the Ken's, there's Cowboy Ken, Patriarchy Ken (we love a fur coat), and "I Am Kenough" Ken.

The Joker

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Although the film was released in 2019, the Joker's final suit remains one of the most popular Halloween costumes. So, if you think you're up for the challenge, here's what you'll need: A red suit

A yellow waistcoat

A green dress shirt

A pair of two-toned dress shoes

A pair of white crew socks

Face paint

Mario and Luigi

Source: Universal Pictures

If you're looking to dress up as plumbing duo Mario and Luigi, all you need is a pair of overalls, red and green t-shirts, and brown boots. As for the accessories — hats, gloves, mustaches, and buttons — there are plenty of sets available to purchase online (click here to check them out).

Wednesday Addams

Source: Netflix

One of the easiest characters to dress up as is the lone wolf herself, Wednesday Addams. She has a distinct look, but you'll likely have something in your closet that will work. If not, you can purchase this classic button-front collar long-sleeve dress, black tights, and black flats. Oh, and don't forget to rock Wednesday's iconic braids!

Taylor Swift

Source: Getty Images