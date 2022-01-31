Why Do Some Football Players Wear Fanny Packs During Games?

Though it mirrors the physical appearance of a fanny pack, the gear around the football player's waist is far from it. If you're unaware, the so-called fanny pack is actually a hand warmer; they play a vital role in football, especially in colder conditions.

Whether you're watching a Pop Warner level game or a high-stakes professional matchup, plenty of football players don a hand warmer because obviously, you want to keep your hands from freezing off mid-game.