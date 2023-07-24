Home > Entertainment > Movies Sadly, ‘Barbie’s’ “I Am Kenough” Hoodie Is out of Stock — Where to Buy It When It Returns ‘Barbie The Movie’ created social media buzz with Ryan Gosling's "I Am Kenough" hoodie. Here’s how to add this adorable piece to your wardrobe. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 24 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

The Barbie The Movie craze has been nonstop during the months leading up to the highly-anticipated film. Barbie's iconic pink shade dominated everything from shoes to Xbox, thanks to the Margot Robbie-led movie. Warner Bros.'s impressive promotion ensured social media buzz for the film's U.S. premiere on July 21, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the highlights for many of the film’s fans was Ryan Gosling’s (*Spoiler*) hoodie, which he wore at the end of Barbie The Movie. The tie-dye sweatshirt was already adorable because the hunky Ken actor wore it, but its phrase, “I Am Kenough,” made viewers want to buy the fuzzy sweater for themselves. So, is the “I Am Kenough” hoodie for sale? Here’s what to know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

‘Barbie’ fans are obsessed with Ryan Gosling’s “I Am Kenough” hoodie.

A significant part of Barbie The Movie’s appeal is the Greta Gerwig film’s impeccable casting choices. The main character, Barbie, is played by Margot, who proved throughout her many red-carpet events to promote the film that she understood the assignment. The movie also included other stars like Issa Rae as President Barbie, who has been referred to multiple times on the Internet as a living Barbie doll.

Of course, Warner Bros. couldn’t have a Barbie movie without Barbie’s beloved beau, Ken. To those who have followed his career, Ryan seemed like the perfect choice for the role, and he proved as much during the promo tours for the film.

Article continues below advertisement

ryan gosling saying ”you are kenough” during the barbie promo tour when he literally wore ”i am kenough” hoodie in the barbie movie now makes sense so much more… his kenergy is truly UNMATCHED pic.twitter.com/fKu0992Qpc — Sarah (@barchieshome) July 23, 2023

In multiple red-carpet interviews, Ryan introduced some of Ken’s vocabulary, using phrases like “Kenergy” and telling journalists, “You are Kenough.” When the movie debuted, fans saw that Ryan’s character believed in his “isms” so much that he had “I Am Kenough” on his hoodie just before the movie ended.

Article continues below advertisement

After seeing Ken’s “I Am Kenough” hoodie, many moviegoers fell in love with the piece almost as much as they did with the man, err, doll wearing it. On social media, several fans inquired about getting the hoodie for themselves. Thankfully, the “I Am Kenough” hoodie is available online! However, having one delivered to your doorstep will take extra time and “Kenergy.”

Ryan Gosling (Ken) wearing the ' I am Kenough.' hoodie at the end ! I need that 😭 so dope ❤️‍🔥 #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/RFiJoMjdla — ♧ (@itsishaanyaar) July 21, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

i need this i am kenough hoodie. plz. pic.twitter.com/d6SztAA3TY — savanna (@savgotswag) July 21, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

I am Kenough hoodie has been purchased pic.twitter.com/XAipH6S2ta — a (@eligiblewanda) July 23, 2023

Here’s where to buy an “I Am Kenough” hoodie.

Since the Barbie The Movie premiere, Mattel released the “I Am Kenough” hoodie on its website. The famed manufacturer created a replica of Ryan’s character’s sweatshirt in sizes S-3X. The unisex hoodie is also reasonably priced at $60 and is available for “final sale.”

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the hoodie sold out within days of Barbie’s premiere. Nonetheless, fans can sign up to pre-order the item with enough patience. The website said the pre-ordered hoodies would ship “on or before” Sept. 29, 2023.

MATTEL I AM BEGGING ON MY KNEES RESTOCK THE I AM KENOUGH HOODIE pic.twitter.com/guinBhe3QR — praniukas | I’m Allan✨ (@melorzo) July 22, 2023