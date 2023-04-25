Home > Entertainment Source: Mattel Barbie Introduces New Doll With Down Syndrome — Here's Where to Buy It Barbie teamed up with the National Down Syndrome Society to create this special doll. Read on for everything we know about it, including where to buy. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 25 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

For years, Mattel’s Barbie has remained at the forefront of the toy industry. The iconic doll line has remained so successful partially due to its mission to make every child feel included.

As Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel said in a statement: "Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world."

That said, over the years Mattel has released several dolls such as the first transgender Barbie and a Barbie with a hearing aid to better represent today's world. Now, the toymaker is adding a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to its repertoire. Given the news of this release, Barbie fans and their parents are itching to know more about Barbie with Down syndrome as well as where the doll can be purchased. Keep reading for the details.

Source: Mattel

Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to create a Barbie with Down syndrome.

To create this very special doll, Mattel teamed up with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure that this doll would immediately connect with the community. That said, this Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso, as well as a rounder face, smaller ears, and a flatter nasal bridge. Her eyes are slightly slanted in an almond shape. Additionally, her palms are marked with a line, a feature that Mattel claims is commonly associated with individuals with Down syndrome.

To further represent the community, the doll comes with pink ankle foot orthotics that match her dress, and sneakers that feature a zipper to represent how some children with Down syndrome use orthotics for foot and ankle support.

Thank you, Mattel, for the beautiful and sweet new Barbie with Down syndrome.

"Never underestimate the power of representation..."

Inclusion matters. https://t.co/jWiSuYFLeM — Anne F. La Lena 🇺🇦 #🟦 (@DCAnne) April 25, 2023

This Barbie's puff-sleeved dress features a yellow and blue butterfly pattern, which nods to the symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. She is also adorned with a pink pendant necklace that contains three upward chevrons to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

Where can you buy the new Barbie with Down syndrome?