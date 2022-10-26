Procrastinate Much? These Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Are the Perfect Plan B

At this point, your options are limited, but they aren't quite at zero. Fear not, we're here to present you with a list of last-minute Halloween costume ideas that you won't be embarrassed to debut on Oct. 31. We don't want y'all looking like lazy Halloweenies.

Featuring a mix of general figures and quirky pop culture references, we hope our list inspires creativity.

(And we beg of you, please put the Jeffrey Dahmer glasses down.)