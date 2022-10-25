Christians Are Divided About Whether or Not to Celebrate Halloween

That tweet isn’t alone: Many people of Christian faith have religious objections to Halloween.

Then again, other Christians give Halloween their full-throated approval. “Celebrate Halloween. Ignore Satanic panic from the pompous pious,” tweeted Dr. Kevin Young, a pastor with Christ’s Table in Jupiter, Fla. “From the get-go, Christians adopted secular celebrations, infused them with new symbols and meanings, and embedded them into their religious routines.”

Let’s hear from other voices, shall we?