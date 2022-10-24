Here Are a Few Easy Book Character Costumes to Be Spooky and Well-Read This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, many are still scrambling to find that perfect costume. If you haven't figured one out by this point, then you're likely interested in costumes that are as easy to create as they are recognizable and fun. With Oct. 31 only mere days away, it's time to start looking at quick costumes that are also comfortable.

Whether you're trick-or-treating, attending a party, or helping out in your kids' classroom, check out these easy costumes inspired by book characters.