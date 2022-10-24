Celebrate Halloween With Some Fun and Creepy Puns for Your Social Media
Whether you're a kid who's excited about all the candy or an adult who's looking to have a blast at a party while dressed up as She-Hulk, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to Halloween. Though many consider it to be a month-long affair full of jack-o'-lanterns, outlandish house decorations, and horror movies, the day itself falls on Oct. 31. In traditional lore, it's the day when ghouls and goblins come out to play. For the rest of us, it's a night of costumed fun!
Whether you're tweeting, Instagramming, or just generally looking for a way to celebrate in style, few things spice up a celebration more than some punny action. We've got a handy list of captions, costume ideas, and even food inspiration that you can use to ring in the hauntings no matter what you're doing to mark the occasion. We've got our best cringey puns and dad jokes for your a-boo-sement!
Check out some of our favorite Halloween puns for your use!
Halloween Instagram captions
Looking to post about Halloween on social media? Here are some all-purpose puns that you can try to work into your captions!
- Have a fang-tastic Halloween!
- Boss-ass witch
- Halloween with my BOO!
- Bugs and kisses
- Fiends for life
- Trick-or-treat yo'self!
- Ghost with the most
- Knock 'em undead
- Squad ghouls
- Zombies are just plain rottin'
- You're just my blood type~
- I like you for your braaaaaaains
- Gourd your candy with your life
- It's bad witch o'clock
- Give 'em pumpkin to talk about
- I got a ton of problems. A skele-ton!
Food inspiration
There's nothing more appetizing on Halloween than a scary spin on food. Perhaps you could work with some of these recipe ideas for your next Halloween party!
- Beef ghoul-ash
- Spaghetti and eyeballs
- Blood red velvet cake
- Finger Hot Dogs
- Graveyard dirt brownies
- Fruit punch with candy eyeballs and brains in it
- Monster Mashed potatoes
- Eyeball doughnut holes
- Great Pumpkin Pie
- Scooby Snack cookies
- Cookies and scream milkshakes
- Chips and ghost pepper dip
- Blood red sangrias (drink responsibly!)
Scary costume ideas
There's nothing better than a costume that can drum up some spooky vibes! Here's a fun list of costume ideas for the scariest things we could think of!
- Vecna from Stranger Things
- Couple's costume idea: Donald Trump and his subpoena
- A millennial turning 30
- Matt Smith's missing eyebrows
- The She-Hulk twerking scene
- People reacting to the She-Hulk twerking scene
- Smiling in a really creepy way from Smile
- The controversy surrounding the voice talent of Bayonetta 3
Halloween can be a devilishly fun time for people of all ages! Whether you're on trick-or-treating duties or dressing up in fun costumes for your Halloween office parties, it's a time for everyone to get together and scare the living daylights out of each other.
Happy Halloween, folks!