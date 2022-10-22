Ready To See Your Villagers Get Spooky? What's New for 'Animal Crossing' This Halloween?

Animal Crossing likes to change things up as the seasons shift and the leaves turn from green to amber. The 2022 Halloween season is upon us, and that isn't lost on Nintendo. Animal Crossing and other Nintendo games like Pokemon Go that regularly update have shifted dramatically into a celebration of our favorite October holiday.

Walking around your village, you'll see Jack O'Lanterns, skeletons, spooky decorations, and characters in costume! What else is different in Animal Crossing this Halloween 2022?