10 Christmas Designs to Bring Holiday Cheer to Your 'Animal Crossing' Island

10 Christmas Designs to Bring Holiday Cheer to Your 'Animal Crossing' IslandBy Sara Belcher
Updated
Whether you're new to the Animal Crossing franchise or have been playing for years, you're probably familiar with the game's ability to incorporate real-life holidays into gameplay. Players have been able to celebrate everything from birthdays to engagements in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players could even throw a Thanksgiving dinner with their villagers with the game's Turkey Day event.
But ahead of the game's Toy Day event on Dec. 25, you might want to spruce up your island with some holiday cheer. Use these Christmas designs created by other players to really make your island feel like you're walking in a winter wonderland.
Spruce up your stalls with this holly design.
Is it really Christmas if you don't make any holiday themed stalls around your island? Of course, this design can be used for other purposes, but the holly really solidifies the Christmas feel.
Make a snow-covered stall with this design.
While the snow won't actually hit your island until mid-December, you can get a head start on creating a snowy island with this stall design.
Or make a candy stall with this candy cane design.
If you still have candy leftover from the Halloween events (or you have other custom designs that would work with this), this candy cane design would make a perfect stall on your island.
Use this Christmas quilt design wherever you feel necessary!
Whether on the ground as a blanket or on a cushion, this Christmas quilt design is bound to make your island feel like you really pulled out all of the Christmas decorations.
This snowflake stone adds a subtle winter vibe to your island.
Since the background of this snowflake stone is transparent, you can add this stone to any stone paths you already have on your island for that extra holiday feeling.
Add these snowflakes to really sell the winter wonderland feel.
Before the first snow hits your island, you can make it feel like the holiday season is approaching by adding these snowflakes wherever you feel is necessary.
This ice would make a perfect ice rink.
Luckily, your island won't actually be covered in patches of slippery ice this winter, but this design is perfect for making an ice rink in a section of your island!
This cookie design adds to the holiday spirit.
Just because you can't actually cook in the game (yet) doesn't mean you should skip out on what is arguably one of the best parts of the holiday season: cookies! Put this design on an outdoor table and it'll look like you're in the process of making yourself some cookies for Santa.
Make a tree farm and put this sign in front of it.
The game's pine trees make a perfect Christmas tree farm! While chopping down these trees won't actually give you one to put in your home, you can at least pretend and make yourself a little Christmas tree farm.
And some festive Christmas sweater designs spread more holiday cheer.
Second round of Christmas/Holiday designs! (A couple of duplicates until I complete others 🥰) @AcnhDesigns @acnh_design. ❄️🎄☃️🎅#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHDesign #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/uUMoR7PBPC— Shannon Dallas (@shannondallas) November 27, 2020
It's not the holiday season without at least one tacky Christmas sweater. Thanks to this creator, you'll have a multitude of holiday sweaters and other apparel to wear (and display in your Able Sisters' shop so your villagers will wear them).