You Can Learn up to 35 New Recipes in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Nintendo's last major free content update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons has officially dropped — and with is comes a new cooking update , giving you the option to cook new recipes with ingredients you can harvest right on your island. But how do you cook? Here's everything you need to know about how to cook with the new update.

Where to find recipes in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'

Before you can begin collecting recipes, you'll have to upgrade your Nook Phone at the kiosk in Resident Services. Purchase the "Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+" pack for 2,000 Nook Miles to upgrade your phone to support recipes. This bundle also comes with eight cooking recipes to get you started. From there, you can start expanding your collection of recipes. You can buy a starter pack of recipes at Nook's Cranny; the Basic Cooking Recipes pack is 4,980 Bells and gives you eight more recipes.

Source: Nintendo

From here, you acquire new cooking recipes like you do new DIY recipes. Every day, you can find a bottle on the beach with either a DIY recipe or a cooking recipe in it. You can also go into different villagers homes to greet them, and there's a chance that instead of finding them at a DIY workbench you'll find them at a kitchen. If you walk in on a villager cooking, interact with them like you would when they're crafting to learn whatever recipe they're making.

You can also come up with new cooking recipes on your own as you fish and gather ingredients in your daily tasks, just as you would with DIY recipes when collecting items around your island. Some balloons that float over your island will also have cooking recipes in them. At this time, there are 35 recipes you can find in-game. It's unclear if more will be added in future updates, since Nintendo made it clear the 2.0 update is its last major free update.