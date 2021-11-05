Creative Layout Ideas for Your New Crops in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Since the developers for Animal Crossing: New Horizons first introduced new plants like pumpkins and bushes, players have been dying for the option to grow crops. Animal Crossing games have traditionally been set apart from other life simulators by the fact that farming isn't a central part of the game. However, the option to grow crops has been added in the 2.0 update .

There are now four crops you can grow: pumpkins, wheat, tomatoes, and carrots. These items, in combination with things like the fruits and fish you can catch, can all be used to create dishes as part of the new cooking update to the game.

But before you can cook all of the fun new recipes, you'll need to create a layout for your farm. Here are some ideas for how to design your crop area to get you started.