People Are Making Memes About Finding Absurd Things in Halloween Candy
Fans of the holiday are well-aware that Halloween isn't just celebrated on one day in October. For many, Halloween is a month-long occasion dedicated to thrills, chills, and spooky fun times! And whether you're young or young at heart, Halloween calls for plenty of candy.
Even if you're not planning on trick-or-treating this year, we can all appreciate the seasonal mood of scares and sweets. In fact, the internet is already celebrating with some hilarious Halloween candy memes.
There's a common rumor among especially paranoid parents that comes up every year during October. They encourage other parents to check their kids' candy in case people have opened them and laced them with something harmful like poison or razor blades. According to Know Your Meme, the rumor initially began in the late 1950s.
The meme itself picked up during the mid-2010s and has made a resurgence this year.
Here are our favorite Halloween candy memes.
Every Reese's a work of art.
Know Your Meme reports that John Biggs' tweet is the first appearance of the meme this year. It's a fair warning, in all honesty, as it's incredibly dangerous for children to ingest late 15th-century oil paintings without adult supervision.
One Snickers to rule them all.
"You might want to eat a Snickers."
"Why?"
"Because you tend to bring them all and in the darkness bind them when you're hungry."
Incidentally, check out Distractify's coverage of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, streaming on Prime Video.
Underage trick-or-treating.
When you already have kids running on a sugar high from all their trick-or-treating spoils, you definitely don't want them accidentally getting drunk on cocktails hidden in their Twix bars.
Only you can prevent dangerous candy consumption.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is already shockingly active in the meme community. Naturally, they've participated in Halloween candy jokes by warning people about the invasive silver carp species.
Do your part against pests.
Many people on the East coast have already heard the threat that spotted lanternflies pose to our crops. Now, the invasive pests have started to attack our kids' Halloween candy.
If nothing else, you can continue to fend off these invaders by eating them anyway.
Does this count?
While not necessarily dangerous for kids to eat, it would certainly be weird if people actually found WIP screenplays or demo reels hidden in someone's candy. Let's just hope we don't find any NFTs in our candy bars this year either.
Even companies are finding dangerous things in candy.
As a popular work networking platform, LinkedIn provides resources for both the employed and unemployed. Evidently, they're also warning people about the dangers of not using their vacation days as they should.
Never be afraid to take those mental health days, folks. The scariest thing of all is lack of self care.
That's one way to reboot a series.
Nothing says "nostalgia" more than finding the entire cast of a 1990s sitcom hidden in your kids' Halloween candy.
A new age of post recycling.
Many on social media are subject to the whims of the algorithm when it comes to making new posts. The Alamo Drafthouse in NYC decided to capitalize on their "low engagement" levels for certain posts by repurposing them for a new meme.
Talk about recycling!
Face reveal hype.
As a popular Twitch streamer, Dream drew some interesting reactions to his October 2022 face reveal. One fan decided that his real face was scary enough to include as a dangerous substance hidden in Halloween candy.