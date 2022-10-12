People Are Making Memes About Finding Absurd Things in Halloween Candy

Fans of the holiday are well-aware that Halloween isn't just celebrated on one day in October. For many, Halloween is a month-long occasion dedicated to thrills, chills, and spooky fun times! And whether you're young or young at heart, Halloween calls for plenty of candy.

Even if you're not planning on trick-or-treating this year, we can all appreciate the seasonal mood of scares and sweets. In fact, the internet is already celebrating with some hilarious Halloween candy memes.