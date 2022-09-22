Adam Levine Is Accused of Cheating on His Wife — These Memes Add Fuel to the Fire
It looks like Adam Levine has been exposed … and the recent press surrounding his name has nothing to do with his music career. Adam has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with several screenshots of cringe-worthy message threads posted on social media. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, is a Victoria's Secret model who tied the knot with him back in 2014.
Now, social media users have turned Adam's sketchy situation into an ongoing joke with endless memes being shared every hour. Here’s a round-up of some of the funniest memes making the rounds right now about Adam's alleged affair.
Here's a MacBook meme about Adam Levine that’s all too relatable.
Most people who use MacBooks (or any laptop) understand how annoying it is when the device starts overheating. This Twitter user uploaded Adam’s cringy-worthy comments to compare how mindboggling it feels to use a Macbook that starts burning up after 30 minutes of use.
What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
When people think of Klondike Bars, the first thing that typically comes to mind is the catchy little phrase from popular commercials and advertisements: "What would you do for a Klondike Bar?"
One person on Twitter used Adam's texts where he said he'd do "anything" and poked fun at the delicious dessert.
Fresh mozzarella sticks can be super hot sometimes.
One user on Twitter added fuel to the fire by using Adam's texts to describe how it feels to bite into a freshly baked mozzarella stick. Most people who enjoy mozzarella sticks know that they can burn your mouth if you bite them too quickly before letting them fully cool down. There's something very comical about using Adam's alleged messages to describe the heat of a melty food item.
Global warming isn't just on Greta Thunberg's mind.
When Greta Thunberg used her voice to speak about global warming, she opened up the eyes of a lot of people. She said it was time to start caring about the planet we live on by taking action. Now, she's being dragged into Adam's drama with her global warming speech being compared to his alleged "f--king hot" commentary.
Crispy Brussel sprouts can be hot too!
Which menu items always catch your eye every time you’re eating out at a restaurant? For some people, it’s pizza. For others, it’s french fries. For one Twitter user, crispy Brussel sprouts are the food order that does the trick. In fact, this person claims they do anything for crispy Brussel sprouts, using Adam’s alleged words to get their point across.
Dressing a character like Grimace would be a challenge.
For those who don’t know who Grimace is, he’s a fictional monster character from the McDonald’s franchise. He definitely has an odd-shaped body, which means it would be difficult for him to go shopping for clothing. One user on Twitter poked fun at this notion by describing Grimace's tailor struggling to find a suit that fits him, labeling his body “absurd."