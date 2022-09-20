McDonald's Might Be Getting in the Spooky Season Spirit With the Return of Their Halloween Buckets
Spooky season is approaching faster than the Sanderson Sisters on broomsticks — is McDonald's celebrating the best time of the year by bringing back their iconic Halloween buckets?
Back in 1986, McDonald's released their fun Halloween buckets for customers.
A report from Nightmare Nostalgia recounts how the first three bucket offerings were the McPunk'n, an orange pumpkin pail with the classic jack-o-lantern face, the McBoo, an orange pumpkin pail with a ghostly face, and finally the McGoblin, the orange pumpkin pail with the traditionally spooky face.
Is McDonald's actually bringing the Halloween buckets back?
Currently, the return of the McDonald's Halloween buckets is a rumor, and not officially confirmed. However, there is a photo of a McDonald's corporate calendar with a note on Oct. 18, 2022, saying, "Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins" making the rounds.
The same report from Nightmare Nostalgia states, "More than a few employees from McDonald’s have confirmed this is indeed true, so I’m happy to run with this for now."
According to the photo of the McDonald's corporate calendar, the McDonald's Halloween buckets are expected to be available at McDonald's locations until Halloween.
Although the return of the buckets hasn't been officially confirmed, we think it's safe to assume that customers would get the Halloween bucket for free with the purchase of a Happy Meal, like it was in the past with the buckets.
When was the last time McDonald's offered the Halloween buckets?
The last time McDonald's released a version of their Halloween buckets was back in 2016. The buckets that year were tributes to an iconic Halloween special — It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.
However, it was the late '80s, early '90s McDonald's Halloween buckets that has everyone in their nostalgia feels about the return of the Halloween buckets.
As Nightmare Nostalgia notes in their history of the McDonald's Halloween buckets, the company changed the look of the buckets multiple times over the years. Different looks included a glow-in-the-dark McBoo ghost bucket, several takes on a McWitch bucket, buckets featuring McDonald's characters in Halloween scenes, a Mr. Potato Head Halloween bucket, and more.
Many millennial McDonald's lovers celebrated the idea of being able to purchase a McDonald's Halloween bucket for their own children.
Meanwhile, a Twitter user stating they were a McDonald's employee added their own tweet to Twitter's McDonald's Halloween bucket celebrations.
McDonald's has yet to actually officially confirm or deny the Halloween bucket rumors. However, if the spooky gossip is true, we're definitely heading to the Happy Meal line, ASAP!
Would you buy a 2022 McDonald's Halloween bucket?