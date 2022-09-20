McDonald's Might Be Getting in the Spooky Season Spirit With the Return of Their Halloween Buckets

Currently, the return of the McDonald's Halloween buckets is a rumor, and not officially confirmed. However, there is a photo of a McDonald's corporate calendar with a note on Oct. 18, 2022, saying, "Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins" making the rounds.

The same report from Nightmare Nostalgia states, "More than a few employees from McDonald’s have confirmed this is indeed true, so I’m happy to run with this for now."