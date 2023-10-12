Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries Have Serious Heat to Them We tried Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries just in time for the Halloween season, but these aren't really for the faint of heart. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 12 2023, Published 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Burger King

I will be the first to admit that sometimes, a little spice goes a long way. In other words, I can be that dramatic person who goes a little over the top, tongue hanging out and asking for ice water if something is too hot. That being said, I still had to try Burger King's new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. And no, not just for the opportunity to be over-the-top about how spicy they are.

Burger King rolled out Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries along with the already-loved Ghost Pepper Whopper in time for the Halloween season. What do either of them have to do with Halloween, you ask? The name says it all and the Whopper is made with an orange bun with black seeds (while supplies last). So naturally, we had to be part of this in some way.

We tried Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries.

I've had Burger King's standard chicken fries and I'm already a fan of those. Regardless of how you eat them — perhaps with a side of ranch or even the onion ring Zesty sauce? — they're a win in my book. But the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries are a different breed. You have to enjoy spice to enjoy these, lest you will just be miserable for the entire meal.

Since I do like spice to some degree, I found the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries to have the right amount of spice for those who need that in their food. The aftertaste, however, is where the heat really sneaks up on you. Am I complaining? Not really. But the kick I got after I chomped on a few of the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries is where the heat really came in and it definitely made me pause.

I may be inclined to order them again with something cool to dip them in. I'm no stranger to a solid ranch dipping sauce, thank you very much. But for the most part, the original chicken fries from Burger King are just fine, if you ask me.

Burger King brought back the Ghost Pepper Whopper in October 2023.

While I didn't try Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper for the purpose of this article, I did have to check it out to see the orange bun, which kind of makes it as fun as it is. But the fact that Burger King brought this version of the Whopper back after its success in 2022 shows that it could eventually be a permanent menu item. At least, where frequent restaurant goers are concerned.

