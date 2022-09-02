Many Want to See the McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Come Back in 2022 — Is There Any Hope?

During the height of the initial COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's removed the All-Day Breakfast options from their menu entirely. In a public tweet, the fast-food chain stated that this was done to "simplify operations in [their] kitchens" in order to provide "better speed of service and order accuracy for [their] customers."

It was another blow from an already devastating year for everyone. But rumors have been circulating that All-Day Breakfast is coming back. Is it really, though?