Many Want to See the McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Come Back in 2022 — Is There Any Hope?
The All-Day Breakfast at McDonald's was one of the most highly requested menu options in the fast-food chain's history. Traditionally, the breakfast items at McDonald's were only served until 10:30 every morning. Back in October 2015, the restaurant extended its breakfast hours so that customers could order certain breakfast items at any time of the day. The deal lasted for several years, but that all changed during the disastrous year of 2020.
During the height of the initial COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's removed the All-Day Breakfast options from their menu entirely. In a public tweet, the fast-food chain stated that this was done to "simplify operations in [their] kitchens" in order to provide "better speed of service and order accuracy for [their] customers."
It was another blow from an already devastating year for everyone. But rumors have been circulating that All-Day Breakfast is coming back. Is it really, though?
Is McDonald's All-Day Breakfast coming back in 2022?
In early September 2022, a tweet started going viral. The post featured an alleged press release from McDonald's, claiming that the restaurant chain was gearing up to bring All-Day Breakfast back to its menu on Oct. 6.
Despite the original tweet having been deleted (spoiler alert), many on Twitter were elated at the potential news.
"McDonald's serving All-Day Breakfast [again] is the best news I've received all year," tweeted one user.
Plenty of fans were excited about the purported news and immediately took it to be true. Unfortunately, there's no truth to this claim.
Outlets like CNBC have reported that McDonald's has no immediate plans to bring back the All-Day Breakfast menu and that the recent announcement was a hoax.
In fact, the image of the press release was lifted straight from the 2015 announcement of All-Day Breakfast at McDonald's, making its information years old.
With as many people who were excited about the return of All-Day Breakfast, just as many were outraged by the fact that it was taken away from them to begin with.
As for when the menu option could come back, its return doesn't seem all that likely. CNBC also reports that the All-Day Breakfast menu had to cut out key items in order to keep service timely and efficient. The problem existed before the pandemic, so it seems unlikely that it would come back even amidst more lax pandemic mandates.
By now, many of our favorite fast-food places serve breakfast items. We can start the day off with Egg McMuffins at McD's, Supreme Croissants at Jack in the Box, biscuits and gravy at Wendy's, or breakfast quesadillas at Taco Bell.
However, calls for the return of an All-Day Breakfast menu remain unanswered to this day.