Pumpkin Spice Memes
10 Hilarious Pumpkin Spice Memes to Serve to Your #Basic Friends and Family

Gabrielle Bernardini - Author
By

Aug. 30 2022, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Listen up, witchespumpkin spice season is officially here! From the end of August until after Thanksgiving, Starbucks (most known for their PSLs), and other companies push products that include the sugary, cinnamon notes. Whether it's food, drinks, or home decor such as candles, you can be sure that there will be pumpkin spice-themed items to fit every part of your life.

And along with actual PSLs, the PSL memes have started.

Pumpkin spice memes are officially here.

With your Instagram feed changing from vacation pictures of your friends' trips to Italy to sporting their delicious pumpkin spice latte at a pumpkin patch, we can't help but poke fun (at ourselves) and find the humor in it all. Distractify has rounded up our favorite pumpkin spice memes to send your friends and family this autumnal season.

1. Pumpkin spice = Sweater weather

When you've had your first pumpkin spice latte of the season — break out the boots and cream-colored sweaters!

Pumpkin spice Memes
Source: Twitter/@snarkeigh

2. Pumpkin spice or nothing!

It's not you ... it's ... no wait, it's you! If you don't like pumpkin spice, it's a "no" from me dog.

3. Don't kill my vibe.

Even if you don't like pumpkin, you can't deny the power of PSLs.

4. 'Tis the season!

It certainly is the most wonderful time of the year.

pumpkin spice
Source: Twitter/@snackpack25

5. Pumpkin spice for life!

Can we please make pumpkin spice everything?

6. All I need in life is pumpkin spice.

When pumpkin spice season comes around, are you instantly craving the delectable drink? Well, you're certainly not alone if that is the case.

7. You said what?

When someone tells you that it's way too early for #pumpkinspiceseason. I know, we question their sanity too.

8. You know pumpkin spice season has arrived when ...

When pumpkin spice season rolls around, all of the #basic people will be flocking to their nearest Starbucks or Dunkin.

9. Pumpkin spice everything!

PSLs are not the only thing that we love to buy this season — pumpkin "spice up my whole" life!

10. Pumpkin spice season > everything

When the first breeze hits the air, we immediately go into fall mode. Happy Pumpkin Spice season, y'all!

