10 Hilarious Pumpkin Spice Memes to Serve to Your #Basic Friends and Family

Listen up, witches — pumpkin spice season is officially here! From the end of August until after Thanksgiving, Starbucks (most known for their PSLs), and other companies push products that include the sugary, cinnamon notes. Whether it's food, drinks, or home decor such as candles, you can be sure that there will be pumpkin spice-themed items to fit every part of your life.

And along with actual PSLs, the PSL memes have started.