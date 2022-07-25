McDonald’s Gives TikToker Egg Instead of Chicken Nuggets in Bizarre Order Mix-up

The outlet went on to state: "Past research has also linked low blood sugar with increased aggression, impulsivity and anger, as well as the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol."

While there are plenty of us who probably have tons of anecdotal evidence/experiences that can back this study up, it might provide comfort to some to know that there's some legitimate scientific research to back up their hunger/anger episodes.

And this TikToker's sad post could be yet another example.