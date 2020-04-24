DoorDash Keeps Crashing, and Twitter Is Unusually Hangry Right Now

As previously mentioned, DoorDash did not provide commentary on the current issue, however, we may have found the reason why the food delivery platform may be crashing for some people. According to a tweet from Twitter user @GergelyOrosz, a current engineer at Uber and a former employee at Skype, Microsoft, and Skyscanner, there was a Google Maps server-side update that commenced on Friday, April 24. Unfortunately, it ended up affecting a number of mobile apps across the globe for several hours.