The Sire Is Coming in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and Now It’s Getting Good

It’s not easy to capture the attention of an audience that has so many different avenues for entertainment. Television shows have to be unique, and that’s why a show as unique as What We Do in the Shadows has been killing it. And now with Sire entering the picture, the storyline is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

The Sire in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is coming.

What happens when you mix comedy, improv, and vampires? Well, it sounds super random, but that’s what makes up the magic of FX’s show What We Do in the Shadows.

The TV series, already in Season 3, is based on the 2014 film with the same title, and the vampires are attempting to take over the island. But there’s a new person in town. Joining Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor, and of course, Guillermo is a new vampire, and he’s going to be the one to watch: The Sire.

But who is the Sire? We don’t fully know yet, but there are some ideas that he’s coming to stir up some serious drama. He is the oldest living vampire, and the second episode of Season 3 ended with the first view of the Sire. And it looks like he is breaking free from captivity.

The Sire is said to be the one from whom all other vampires descend. He had previously been chained and placed in captivity. The Guide warns the group several times that they don’t want to open the door where the Sire is. We’re not entirely sure why, but given the amount of effort someone or some group went through to keep the Sire away, we’re guessing that him coming back into the picture probably isn’t going to be good for the other vampires.

However, him getting set free is probably great for fans who love the dramedy aspect of the show and can’t wait for more. Other shows have gone in the direction of introducing the "original vampire" (like the Alpha Vampire on Supernatural), but since no other show is quite like What We Do in the Shadows, it's tough to know just what to expect from the Sire.

