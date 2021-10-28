Struggling to Find a Last-Minute Halloween Costume? TikTok Has You Covered!

It's time to break out the spooky, scary skeletons because it's almost Halloween!

If you need a last-minute costume or find yourself sitting in Joanne's Fabrics about to give up on a DIY challenge, TikTok is coming to the rescue! Like many people this season, Tiktokers have gone all out — sharing spooky decoration ideas and delicious Halloween treats — so you know the platform also has plenty of suggestions for last-minute costumes.