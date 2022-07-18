Why Did Dorothy Leave 'The Golden Girls'? It Seems Bea Arthur Wanted Out

After Golden Girls ended, producers Paul Junger Witt and Tony Thomas approached the remaining stars with a new idea. What if Blanche sold her house in order to buy an old hotel in downtown Miami called the Golden Palace?

The spinoff series, dubbed The Golden Palace, only lasted one season. While Bea did guest star on one episode as Dorothy, she did not want to reprise her role full-time. This may have hurt the series in the long run.