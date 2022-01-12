Missing Betty White as Much as We Are? Check Into 'The Golden Palace' on Hulu!

For the last time, Empty Nest was a spinoff of The Golden Girls. The Golden Palace was a direct sequel. In fact, it was such an intense sequel that the new show even had the same writers and theme song. If you're not familiar with The Golden Palace (are you OK?), you can now stream it on Hulu. Unfortunately, it's missing one Golden Girl in the form of Bea Arthur, but three is better than none! Let's check into The Golden Palace and see what it's all about. Thank you for being a guest!