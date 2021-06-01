Vanessa Williams Is a Mother of 4 — Inside Her Family Life

Actress, model, singer, and designer Vanessa Williams has appeared on nearly every show you've watched, from throwbacks like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ally McBeal, and The Proud Family to newer series like The Mindy Project, The Good Wife, Ugly Betty, Broad City, and Girls5eva.

Her accomplishments now include a fashion line, eight studio albums, a children's book, a memoir, and over a hundred acting credits on the big and small screens.

The star first rose to fame when she was crowned Miss America in 1983, the first Black woman to win the honor. While her victory was shrouded in controversy — and Vanessa was made to forfeit her crown before receiving a public apology 32 years later, during the Miss America 2016 pageant — she ultimately made an impressive comeback.

On a personal level, the "Save the Best for Last" singer is also the mother of four children. So, who are Vanessa Williams' three daughters and son? Is the multi-hyphenate star married? Plus, what is her net worth? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Vanessa Williams has three daughters and a son.

In 1987, Vanessa walked down the aisle for the very first time with her then-manager Ramon Hervey II. Ramon was helping Vanessa out with the fallout from her Miss America scandal, which involved the singer and actress having to forfeit her title only months into her reign after unauthorized nudes were published in Penthouse magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa and Ramon, who were together for 10 years and divorced in 1997, had three children: Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey, and Devin Hervey. Melanie, a pilates and barre instructor, has one TV movie credit to her name on IMDb, for her work in 2000's The Courage to Love. She also interned in the costume and wardrobe department for 2013's Dealin' With Idiots.

Jillian, for her part, is a music artist and one half of the R&B duo Lion Babe. She reportedly turned down a Gossip Girl role over a decade ago in order to pursue music. "Talent must run in the family," Essence wrote upon listening to one of Jillian's 2014 tracks. As for Devin, he's an artist who, according to his social media bios, is "always creating."

Article continues below advertisement

Devin celebrated his birthday on April 14, a day he memorialized on his Instagram with the caption, "Another ride around the sun." "So proud of your creativity, work ethic, and loving soul," his famous mom wrote on her own Instagram account, in a post that included several snaps of Devin throughout the years.

Article continues below advertisement