Vanessa Williams Is a Mother of 4 — Inside Her Family Life

Vanessa Williams Is a Mother of 4 — Inside Her Family LifeBy Pippa Raga
Jun. 1 2021, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Actress, model, singer, and designer Vanessa Williams has appeared on nearly every show you've watched, from throwbacks like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ally McBeal, and The Proud Family to newer series like The Mindy Project, The Good Wife, Ugly Betty, Broad City, and Girls5eva.
The star first rose to fame when she was crowned Miss America in 1983, the first Black woman to win the honor. While her victory was shrouded in controversy — and Vanessa was made to forfeit her crown before receiving a public apology 32 years later, during the Miss America 2016 pageant — she ultimately made an impressive comeback.
Her accomplishments now include a fashion line, eight studio albums, a children's book, a memoir, and over a hundred acting credits on the big and small screens.
On a personal level, the "Save the Best for Last" singer is also the mother of four children. So, who are Vanessa Williams' three daughters and son? Is the multi-hyphenate star married? Plus, what is her net worth? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Vanessa Williams has three daughters and a son.
In 1987, Vanessa walked down the aisle for the very first time with her then-manager Ramon Hervey II. Ramon was helping Vanessa out with the fallout from her Miss America scandal, which involved the singer and actress having to forfeit her title only months into her reign after unauthorized nudes were published in Penthouse magazine.
Vanessa and Ramon, who were together for 10 years and divorced in 1997, had three children: Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey, and Devin Hervey. Melanie, a pilates and barre instructor, has one TV movie credit to her name on IMDb, for her work in 2000's The Courage to Love. She also interned in the costume and wardrobe department for 2013's Dealin' With Idiots.
Jillian, for her part, is a music artist and one half of the R&B duo Lion Babe. She reportedly turned down a Gossip Girl role over a decade ago in order to pursue music. "Talent must run in the family," Essence wrote upon listening to one of Jillian's 2014 tracks.
As for Devin, he's an artist who, according to his social media bios, is "always creating."
Devin celebrated his birthday on April 14, a day he memorialized on his Instagram with the caption, "Another ride around the sun." "So proud of your creativity, work ethic, and loving soul," his famous mom wrote on her own Instagram account, in a post that included several snaps of Devin throughout the years.
After her first marriage ended, Vanessa found love once again with NBA player Rick Fox, with whom she had one daughter, the rising model Sasha Fox.
Despite the fact that Vanessa's second marriage only lasted for five years, from 1999 to 2004, she seems to have a friendly relationship with both Rick and her first husband, Ramon, who make frequent appearances on her Instagram.
Who is Vanessa's current husband? What is her net worth?
Vanessa surprised fans in 2015 when she revealed that she was tying the knot for a third time. The actress walked down the aisle with accountant Jim Skrip in a July 4 ceremony. The couple had initially met three years prior while vacationing in Egypt.
"I was on vacation with my daughter going to Egypt, cruising the Nile," the star spilled to Madame Noire ahead of her wedding. "I wasn't looking for anything. I'd been alone for a number of years and divorced for 10 years at that time. I found a hometown guy from my mom's town in Buffalo, NY, and started a conversation. He happened to be traveling alone and happened to know who I was but wasn't a super fan."
"He accepted me for who I was after a first three-hour date of talking about ourselves," she continued. "We found out that we had a lot of things in common. Three years later, we're getting married."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa's illustrious career as a singer, actress, producer, designer, and author has earned her an estimated net worth of $25 million.