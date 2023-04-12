Who Is Lamp on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Believe It's a Legendary Diva
Who is Lamp on Season 9 of 'The Masked Singer'? From clues and guesses to the big reveal, here's everything we know about Lamp.
Season 9 of The Masked Singer is coming to an end, but the hit singing competition is only getting more intense. In the new episode, returning champ Dandelion faces off against new contestants UFO and Lamp for Space Night! The upcoming installment promises "intergalactic adventure" with "out-of-this-world" performances.
As we prepare for a space-themed episode, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, especially the piece of furniture. With that said, who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.
Lamp on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Unfortunately, the clues surrounding Lamp's identity are slim to none at this time. Here's everything we know:
- This is the first contestant to be based on a piece of furniture.
- Lamp dons a bronze-colored ensemble with flared pants. The mask consists of a bronzy veil underneath a stained glass lampshade with splashes of blue, red, pink, and yellow, as well as a white and blue pattern to mimic eyes.
Lamp on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lamp mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
As we mentioned above, the clues are extremely limited when it comes to Lamp. However, after a few clips of Lamp surfaced on social media, the guesses started rolling in. So, who's under the mask?
Despite not hearing Lamp's voice yet, many believe the masked singer gives off "legendary diva" vibes. As a result, several fans already made their guesses, and Brandy, Monica, and Adele are seemingly the favorites.
Other early guesses for Lamp include:
So, who is Lamp on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Lamp hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet. We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.