Who Is Lamp on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Believe It's a Legendary Diva

Season 9 of The Masked Singer is coming to an end, but the hit singing competition is only getting more intense. In the new episode, returning champ Dandelion faces off against new contestants UFO and Lamp for Space Night! The upcoming installment promises "intergalactic adventure" with "out-of-this-world" performances.

As we prepare for a space-themed episode, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, especially the piece of furniture. With that said, who is Lamp on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fox

Lamp on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, the clues surrounding Lamp's identity are slim to none at this time. Here's everything we know: This is the first contestant to be based on a piece of furniture.

Lamp dons a bronze-colored ensemble with flared pants. The mask consists of a bronzy veil underneath a stained glass lampshade with splashes of blue, red, pink, and yellow, as well as a white and blue pattern to mimic eyes.

Lamp on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lamp mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. As we mentioned above, the clues are extremely limited when it comes to Lamp. However, after a few clips of Lamp surfaced on social media, the guesses started rolling in. So, who's under the mask?

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Monica, Adele, and Brandy

Despite not hearing Lamp's voice yet, many believe the masked singer gives off "legendary diva" vibes. As a result, several fans already made their guesses, and Brandy, Monica, and Adele are seemingly the favorites. Other early guesses for Lamp include: Billy Porter

Sia

Kelly Clarkson

Ashanti

Kelly Rowland

So, who is Lamp on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…