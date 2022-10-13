Fans Are Worried About Brandy Norwood's Health After the Singer Was Reportedly Hospitalized
The R&B & Soul music world has suffered major losses over the years — from Aretha Franklin to Aaliyah. As fans make time to mourn and pay homage to the greats, the general consensus is that the genre doesn’t need to lose any more talent. However, it can be a gamble as the greats get older and health complications come to light. So, when news of Brandy Norwood aka “The Vocal Bible” being hospitalized made its rounds, fans immediately hoped for the best and prepared for the worst.
For folks unfamiliar with Brandy, the 43-year-old continues to be one of the most renowned talents in the R&B world. After releasing her first studio album at the age of 15, the world quickly realized that her enchanting voice is one-of-a-kind. And of course, success struck with platinum-selling albums and success in the acting world.
That said, fans are hopeful that Brandy’s health will take a turn for the better. Here’s an update on Brandy’s current condition.
Brandy is currently resting and “following doctor’s orders” amid hospitalization.
Great news Brandy fans! In the afternoon hours of Monday, October 12, 2022, Brandy took to social media to thank fans for their support, prayers, and well wishes. The star also shared that she’s “getting the rest she needs.”
The news follows TMZ’s initial report of the star being taken to the hospital after a medical scare at her residence. Sources tell the site that Brandy was taken to a local hospital since “it’s believed that the singer suffered a seizure.”
Law enforcement shared that paramedics were called to Brandy’s home at noon on October 12th. At the time, TMZ shared that the cause of Brandy’s seizure was unknown and the singer is not known to have any preexisting health conditions.
Interestingly, Brandy made no mention of having a seizure in her message to fans on social media. The singer seemingly pointed at “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition” as the cause for her hospitalization.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Brandy has been hospitalized.
In June 2017, TMZ shared that Brandy was taken to the hospital after falling unconscious on a Los Angeles Delta flight heading to New York City’s JFK Airport. The star reportedly lost consciousness moments before take off and quickly alerted authorities.
The outlet shares that Brandy was able to regain consciousness before being transported to the hospital.
After the scary incident, Brandy’s publicist shared a statement citing the incident was brought on by “the stress of traveling and working incessantly causing her exhaustion.”
Judging by Brandy’s latest health scare, it appears that the star has not been taking the necessary time to unplug from her career and take care of herself. Hopefully, Brandy can be able to get the R&R that she needs to get back to doing what she loves.
Our thoughts and well wishes are with Brandy at this time.