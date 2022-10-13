What Is Brandy's Health Status Following Her Hospitalization?

This isn’t the first time Brandy has been taken to the hospital for a health scare. In 2017, the “I Wanna Be Down” singer was rushed to the emergency room by paramedics and firefighters after being found unconscious on a Delta Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport.

At the time, Brandy’s publicist Courtney Barnes blamed the incident on her grueling schedule. “The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Courtney revealed in a statement that year.