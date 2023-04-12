Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
UFO
Source: FOX

What Do We Know About the True Identity of UFO on 'The Masked Singer'?

Who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'? Unpacking the clues hinting towards who might be behind the mask on the popular reality singing competition.

Chris Barilla - Author
By

Apr. 12 2023, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

In terms of reality singing competitions, The Masked Singer succeeds at keeping viewers engaged through its clever process of hiding the identities of the famous faces participating in the show in some truly wild outfits. With careful curation (and a bounty of clues), FOX leads fans of The Masked Singer on a frenzied chase hoping to uncover the stars underneath the masks.

Article continues below advertisement

On the latest season of The Masked Singer, fans are getting familiar with UFO, an otherworldly creature who just might be your favorite celebrity. So, who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Keep reading for all of the known details.

UFO
Source: FOX
Article continues below advertisement

UFO on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

As of the time of writing, there hasn't been an official clue package on UFO shared by The Masked Singer. However, Ken Jeong shared some tidbits about the character on social media, which allows fans to gather a bit more about who it may be beyond just its appearance.

  • Chrome-colored
  • UFO-shaped skirt
  • One green eye
  • A "fashion icon" with a sewing machine
  • There's a runway and UFO acts like a model
  • Ken claims there is "no one in this galaxy" more famous than them
Article continues below advertisement
Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Lily Collins
Source: Getty Images

UFO on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the UFO mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Even though we're still early into things, it seems as though Ken Jeong is convinced that the person behind the UFO mask is Kendall Jenner. Nick Cannon agreed that the theory is "not his worst guess" ever. Nonetheless, here are some hypothetical other famous names that fans online have suggested could be behind UFO:

  • Katie Stevens
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Dove Cameron
  • Sarah McLachlan

So, who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

UFO's identity hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 (SPOILERS)

Who Is Doll on ‘The Masked Singer?’ We Have a Few Clues and Guesses!

Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer' Had a Crazy Hidden Identity That Fans Didn't See Coming

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.