What Do We Know About the True Identity of UFO on 'The Masked Singer'?

In terms of reality singing competitions, The Masked Singer succeeds at keeping viewers engaged through its clever process of hiding the identities of the famous faces participating in the show in some truly wild outfits. With careful curation (and a bounty of clues), FOX leads fans of The Masked Singer on a frenzied chase hoping to uncover the stars underneath the masks.

On the latest season of The Masked Singer, fans are getting familiar with UFO, an otherworldly creature who just might be your favorite celebrity. So, who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Keep reading for all of the known details.

UFO on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

As of the time of writing, there hasn't been an official clue package on UFO shared by The Masked Singer. However, Ken Jeong shared some tidbits about the character on social media, which allows fans to gather a bit more about who it may be beyond just its appearance. Chrome-colored

UFO-shaped skirt

One green eye

A "fashion icon" with a sewing machine

There's a runway and UFO acts like a model

Ken claims there is "no one in this galaxy" more famous than them

UFO on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the UFO mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Even though we're still early into things, it seems as though Ken Jeong is convinced that the person behind the UFO mask is Kendall Jenner. Nick Cannon agreed that the theory is "not his worst guess" ever. Nonetheless, here are some hypothetical other famous names that fans online have suggested could be behind UFO: Katie Stevens

Hailee Steinfeld

Dove Cameron

Sarah McLachlan

So, who is UFO on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…