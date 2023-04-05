Who Is Mantis on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Believe It's a 'Footloose' Alum

As Season 9 of Fox’s hit series The Masked Singer approaches the finale, the competition is getting pretty stiff. The singers are showcasing their skills, entertaining the audience and judges, and continuing to leave viewers stumped on their identities, including the newest addition — Mantis.

The forthcoming episode is titled “Movie Night,” and Mantis’s costume takes on the identity of an actor from a Warner Bros. film. Since Mantis dons a rather iconic outfit many remember from the 1984 film Footloose, most viewers are convinced that the masked singer is a famous actor. So, who is Mantis on The Masked Singer? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Fox

Mantis on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many clues about Mantis’s identity as of yet, but here are a few things we have to work with: A leather jacket

Great dance moves

Unique swagger

Mantis on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

The Mantis appears to have a rough, masculine aura that leaves us to believe that it could be a male talent behind the mask.

Source: Getty Images

In fact, judge Jenny McCarthy shared a guess in a preview clip that The Masked Singer is none other than Kevin Bacon. After all, she says that the singer’s dancing skills are reminiscent of Kevin’s moves in the hit film Footloose. She also predicted that the talent could be Cole Hauser. Our guess so far is Ne-yo, since the singer has proven to have smooth dance moves and an amazing voice to match.

Other guesses include: David Hasselhoff

Henry Wrinkler

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Bruno Mars

Blake Shelton.

So, who is Mantis on The Masked Singer? The answer is…