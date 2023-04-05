Distractify
Mantis on 'The Masked Singer'
Who Is Mantis on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Believe It's a 'Footloose' Alum

Apr. 5 2023

As Season 9 of Fox’s hit series The Masked Singer approaches the finale, the competition is getting pretty stiff. The singers are showcasing their skills, entertaining the audience and judges, and continuing to leave viewers stumped on their identities, including the newest addition — Mantis.

The forthcoming episode is titled “Movie Night,” and Mantis’s costume takes on the identity of an actor from a Warner Bros. film. Since Mantis dons a rather iconic outfit many remember from the 1984 film Footloose, most viewers are convinced that the masked singer is a famous actor.

So, who is Mantis on The Masked Singer?

Here’s everything that we know.

Mantis on The Masked Singer
Mantis on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many clues about Mantis’s identity as of yet, but here are a few things we have to work with:

  • A leather jacket

  • Great dance moves

  • Unique swagger

Mantis on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

The Mantis appears to have a rough, masculine aura that leaves us to believe that it could be a male talent behind the mask.

Kevin Bacon, Cole Hauser, and Ne-yo
In fact, judge Jenny McCarthy shared a guess in a preview clip that The Masked Singer is none other than Kevin Bacon. After all, she says that the singer’s dancing skills are reminiscent of Kevin’s moves in the hit film Footloose. She also predicted that the talent could be Cole Hauser.

Our guess so far is Ne-yo, since the singer has proven to have smooth dance moves and an amazing voice to match.

Other guesses include:

So, who is Mantis on The Masked Singer? The answer is…

Mantis hasn’t been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though! Be sure to watch the episode with us tonight for Mantis's reveal!

Check out new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

