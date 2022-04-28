What Did Terry Crews Tweet? His Apology, ExplainedBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 28 2022, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, proponents and opposers made themselves known on social media. The battleground of opinions on the internet regarding social justice saw everyone from average users to some of the world's biggest celebrities speak out and share their thoughts.
One celebrity whose opinion on BLM stirred up a bit of controversy was Terry Crews, who shot out a series of tweets that caused many to question his allegiance to the movement. What exactly did Terry tweet, and has he ever apologized? Keep reading to find out.
What did Terry Crews tweet?
In the summer of 2020, Terry fired off a series of tweets that landed him in hot water with certain parties.
The first controversial tweet that he shared read, "Defeating white supremacy without white people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."
A few weeks later, Terry tweeted another message: "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed, and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter."
In the replies to the aforementioned tweets, Terry's fans discussed whether his statements were disparaging to the movement.
Nonetheless, the actor defended his words, following them up with more statements where he doubled down on his viewpoints. "Any Black person who calls me a c--n or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist [sic], because they have determined who's Black and who is not," he tweeted.
Terry also added, "Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."
Terry Crews apologized for his statements about Black Lives Matter two years later.
During the April 27 episode of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Terry apologized for his controversial 2020 statements.
"I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply," he said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd."
Terry went on to say, "And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt. I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that. And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time."
To wrap it all up, the actor noted once again that all he wishes for is togetherness. "The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country. We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away," he said. "This is our inheritance."
Despite apologizing for his past statements, Terry hasn't taken any of his 2020 tweets down.