How Are We Supposed to Live Without Knowing Michael Bolton's Net Worth — Let's Get Into It

The latest singing competition show is an American take on an old classic. American Song Contest is the United States' version of Eurovision, and if you tune in, you're sure to see a familiar face or two, like the formerly luscious lock'd Michael Bolton. That's right — the "who needs a top button?" sexy singer has thrown his hat into the singing competition ring.

On the show, singers representing all 50 states, the five U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C. compete for the most votes from viewers. Evidently the top prize is having one's song labeled Best Original Song, which kind of sounds like a grift. Michael Bolton already has a ton of amazing original songs to brag about, because he's been doing this for decades. This begs the question: What is his net worth and is he net worthy of another title bestowed upon a song he wrote?