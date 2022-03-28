Aside From Title of Best Original Song, What Is the Prize on 'American Song Contest'?By Kori Williams
Mar. 28 2022, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
We'll be honest, we never thought we would see Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson partner up for a project. But now, the two are hosting the new singing competition show American Song Contest, in which musicians from all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and five U.S. territories will compete to win the title of Best Original Song.
Aside from the bragging rights that the winner will acquire after besting their competition, is there any other prize on American Song Contest? Does the Best Original Song creator get cash, like on other competition shows, or is there something else on the line?
What is the prize on 'American Song Contest'?
The main prize of American Song Contest is having your music named Best Original Song. As of now, no other prize details have been confirmed. According to wiwibloggs, there's a possibility that the winner of the show will be the interval act at the next Eurovision contest. Similarly, according to the blog, the winner of the next Eurovision Song Contest could also perform during the interval of American Song Contest, which many are calling Eurovision's U.S. counterpart.
Per the official Eurovision website, the winner of its Song Contest gets a glass trophy and the winning country gets the honor of hosting the following season of the competition show. So it's possible that something along those same lines could happen for the American spinoff show.
Here's where you can watch 'American Song Contest.'
American Song Contest premiered on March 21, 2022, and new episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. Audiences can watch American Song Contest on NBC or on its app, and if you're looking to stream the show, you can catch it on Peacock.
Here's how to vote for your favorites on 'American Song Contest.'
To cast your vote, simply go to NBC's website and select your favorite contestant from American Song Contest. According to Parade, viewers can also vote on the NBC App and TikTok. Voting is only open for a set period of time, beginning on Mondays and closing on Wednesday mornings.
According to Parade, the votes on American Song Contest are counted in a points system to keep things fair. It doesn't matter how big or small the population of a place is, each vote will have the same weight in the competition as any other. "Everybody competes on equal terms,” executive producer Anders Lenhoff said to the publication.